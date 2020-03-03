Portfolio Facilities Project Manager – Cape Town

Engage in the planning, management and monitoring of all aspects related to the management of his buildings and inspection of work to ensure that quality standards are maintained or improved. Also, to ensure strong customer relationships are built and expectations are met and managed.Responsible for:

Responsible for establishing work procedures and processes for all technical, soft services and business support functions.

Assume overall accountability for planning, scheduling, monitoring and executing all maintenance related aspects, building information management systems, planned inspections and auditing of building(s) within this portfolio.

Cognisance must be taken of the vision and strategic objectives of the organisation. Accountable for the management of the operational activities of his responsible team in relation to staff issues, financial management and budgeting as well as any other related management issues.

Planning, organising, leading and control are therefore integral aspects of his daily routine.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Manpower allocation, assessment and performance management.

Supervises and coordinates all maintenance service and repairs pertaining to building and related equipment.

Takes charge of all emergencies and ensures responsible back-up is available in order to take corrective action as necessary.

Implements all maintenance and general procurement of materials and parts, schedules installations and oversees that such repairs are accomplished in a safe and timely manner.

Formulates and implements preventative maintenance programs for utility systems, equipment and building maintenance.

Conducts in-service training and implements safety regulations and programs.

Maintains accurate records about an annual inspection of equipment and general preventative maintenance including rotational work assignment and over-time allowances and staff-related matters.

Responsible for the management of and reporting on the project’s budget.

Ensure compliance with all health and safety requirements.

The applicant will be required to travel locally and nationally

The individual would not be based at any particular site but would instead work on many different projects

Learn more/Apply for this position