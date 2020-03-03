Senior Analyst Developer

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- 8 years’ senior development experience (essential)
- Minimum 3 years’ management experience
- Interpersonal skills
- Report writing skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communication skills
- Influencing skills
- Analytical skills
- People management skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Project Management skills
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Relevant programming languages – C#, Java
- Preferred programming language – C#
- Expertise in some or all of the environments we work in, viz Window, Microsoft’s .Net Framework, SQL Server
- Experience in working with web services
- Must have knowledge of technical architecture and design patterns.
- Working knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
- Software testing and writing Test Cases