Senior Analyst Developer

Mar 3, 2020

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • 8 years’ senior development experience (essential)
  • Minimum 3 years’ management experience
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communication skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Analytical skills
  • People management skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Project Management skills
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Relevant programming languages – C#, Java
  • Preferred programming language – C#
  • Expertise in some or all of the environments we work in, viz Window, Microsoft’s .Net Framework, SQL Server
  • Experience in working with web services
  • Must have knowledge of technical architecture and design patterns.
  • Working knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
  • Software testing and writing Test Cases

