Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage (ISTQB Certified)
- Experienced in automation will be to your advantage (Selenium/Jasmine)
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Detail-oriented, well organized and quick learner who works well in a team
- You should be technically competent and equally comfortable working alone or as part of a team
- Proven experience in qualitative testing
- Be flexible in a quick changing and fast paced work environment
- You must be able to work in an agile environment
- You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
- You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it
- Positive outlook on life
- End user orientated/customer focused
- Enjoy having fun at work