Tester

Mar 3, 2020

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage (ISTQB Certified)
  • Experienced in automation will be to your advantage (Selenium/Jasmine)
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Detail-oriented, well organized and quick learner who works well in a team
  • You should be technically competent and equally comfortable working alone or as part of a team
  • Proven experience in qualitative testing
  • Be flexible in a quick changing and fast paced work environment
  • You must be able to work in an agile environment
  • You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
  • You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it
  • Positive outlook on life
  • End user orientated/customer focused
  • Enjoy having fun at work

