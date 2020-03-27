Automation Systems Engineer (Deployment)

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
  • ITIL foundation certification
  • Desirable:
  • Project Management
  • SCCM administration
  • BigFix administration
  • CHaRM administration

Experience:

  • 1 – 3 years in People Management
  • Project Coordination
  • Time management

Job objectives:Perform day to day deployments

  • Of SAP transports
  • Of application distribution to the branch
  • Of user software rollouts to the desktop

Perform daily reporting

  • Of deployments approved by the deployment CAB
  • Of deployment status of SAP transports
  • Of deployment status of branch deployment

Coordination of deployments

  • Of dependency coordination between deployments
  • Of deployment adherence to approved deployment days
  • Of troubleshooting of deployment problem and issues
  • Of error and failure escalation to the change owners

Maintenance of deployments

  • Of endpoint health with tool administrators
  • Of completeness of the distribution group settings
  • Of the package repository on the deployment tools

Knowledge & Skills:

  • SDLC processes
  • IMACD Infrastructure Change process
  • Project Management
  • Lean Operations (KANBAN)

Learn more/Apply for this position