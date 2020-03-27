Automation Systems Engineer (Deployment)

Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
- ITIL foundation certification
- Desirable:
- Project Management
- SCCM administration
- BigFix administration
- CHaRM administration
Experience:
- 1 – 3 years in People Management
- Project Coordination
- Time management
Job objectives:Perform day to day deployments
- Of SAP transports
- Of application distribution to the branch
- Of user software rollouts to the desktop
Perform daily reporting
- Of deployments approved by the deployment CAB
- Of deployment status of SAP transports
- Of deployment status of branch deployment
Coordination of deployments
- Of dependency coordination between deployments
- Of deployment adherence to approved deployment days
- Of troubleshooting of deployment problem and issues
- Of error and failure escalation to the change owners
Maintenance of deployments
- Of endpoint health with tool administrators
- Of completeness of the distribution group settings
- Of the package repository on the deployment tools
Knowledge & Skills:
