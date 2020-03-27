BI User Interface: Analyst Programmer
Cape Town
Responsibilities
- Understand client’s business needs;
- Understand client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;
- Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;
- Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with client;
- Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;
- Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI related queries, requests & incidents.
- Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
- Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.
- Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
- Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.
- Act as the lead/representative with all BI related work sessions with the Helpful, supportive and strong team player;
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility;
- Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills;
- Detail oriented – Has an agile ability to switch between high level and detail depending on the work/expectation at hand;
- Excellent communication skills;
- You have a can-do attitude;
- Can cope under pressure;
- Positive outlook on life;
- Above all, be passionate about what you do;
Minimum Requirements
Competencies and Qualifications
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer
- Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial
- Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial
- At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.
- Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.
- Previous development experience will be to your advantage.
- Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.
