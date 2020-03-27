BI User Interface: Analyst Programmer

Cape Town

Responsibilities

  • Understand client’s business needs;
  • Understand client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;
  • Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;
  • Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with client;
  • Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;
  • Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI related queries, requests & incidents.
  • Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
  • Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.
  • Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
  • Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.
  • Act as the lead/representative with all BI related work sessions with the Helpful, supportive and strong team player;
  • The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility;
  • Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills;
  • Detail oriented – Has an agile ability to switch between high level and detail depending on the work/expectation at hand;
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • You have a can-do attitude;
  • Can cope under pressure;
  • Positive outlook on life;
  • Above all, be passionate about what you do;

Minimum Requirements

Competencies and Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer
  • Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial
  • Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial
  • At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.
  • Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.
  • Previous development experience will be to your advantage.
  • Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.

