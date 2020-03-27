Position Purpose:
- Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and datamarts built off those pipelines.
- Both must be scalable, repeatable and secure.
- The Data Engineer helps to facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream users can get to that data timeously.
- This role functions as a core member of an agile team.
- These professionals are responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data, handling and integrating diverse sources of data seamlessly.
- They enable solutions, by handling large volumes of data in batch and real-time by leveraging emerging technologies from both the big data and cloud spaces.
- Additional responsibilities include developing proof of concepts and implements complex big data solutions with a focus on collecting, parsing, managing, analysing and visualising large datasets.
- They know how to apply technologies to solve the problems of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats to deliver innovative solutions.
- Data Engineering is a technical job that requires substantial expertise in a broad range of software development and programming fields.
- These professionals have a knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis to develop a clear understanding of the business need and to incorporate these needs into a technical solution.
- They have a solid understanding of physical database design and the systems development lifecycle.
- This role must work well in a team environment.
Qualifications
- 3 year IT Degree/Diploma
- AWS Certification at least to associate level
Experience:Essential:
- 5+ years Business Intelligence experience
- 2+ years Big Data experience
- 5+ years experience working with Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes
- 2+ years Could AWS experience At least 2 years Agile exposure – Kanban or Scrum
Desirable:
- 5+ years Retail Operations experience
- Experience working as a Technical Lead in the relevant area
Knowledge & Skills:
|
Job objectives:
- Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment
- Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality
- Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feed from the datalake
- Provide operational support to datamart datafeeds and datamarts
- Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds
- Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.