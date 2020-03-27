ENVIRONMENT: Enjoy the challenge of building complex systems? Then a rapidly growing global leader in Dispatch Tech wants you to join their team as their next iOS Engineer. Your core focus will be on developing iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will require strong iOS SDK, Swift, Xcode, RESTful APIs and iOS UI design principles, patterns and best practices, understand Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines, knowledge of open-source iOS ecosystems, be familiar with Push Notifications and the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and camera. DUTIES: Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Swift code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization. REQUIREMENTS: Strong knowledge of the iOS SDK, Swift and Xcode.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating them into iOS applications.

Strong knowledge of iOS UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.

Understanding of Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Familiar with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and camera.

Knowledge of the open-source iOS ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Familiarity with Push Notifications.

A knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.

Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools.

Familiarity with automated build pipelines, CI and App Store Submission processes.