Front End Developer

Calling all Front End Developers on C#, opportunity awaits in Cape TownFull remote interview process and start remote while on lockdownJob & Company Description:Use your creative juices and join a cutting edge front end development team. This requires and tech savvy innovative individual who is familiar with C# development and a guru on front end technologies like: Angular / Javascript / CSS / HTML 5 / React etc…Great working environment, social days (when not on lockdown), study benefits, great salaries and plenty more on offerEducation:A tertiary qualification in a Software development/ IT is highly beneficial Job Experience & Skills Required:Min 3 years in front end development is required (client can also hire senior resources as well)C# development experienceAngular / Javascript / ReactHTMLCssPassionate about what you code! Do not miss out on this opportunity to make your mark Apply Now ! For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Storm RobertsonNetwork IT

