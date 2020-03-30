Intermediate PHP Developer

The successful candidate will require a minimum of three years’ experience in web development with experience in Drupal, Louvelle, PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, GIT (or similar), Docker, APIs and Web Services.

Role Responsibilities

– Develop software according to best practice standards and methodologies.

– Work closely with front-end developers to ensure an effective, visually appealing, functional and intuitive implementation.

– Managing all technical aspects of the CMS.

– Solve difficult technical problems blocking project progress or work quality.

– Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality.

– Assist with estimations of work.

– Able to manage an end-to-end code release process.

Requirements

– Strong background in PHP, MySQL and JavaScript.

– Ability to build, extend, and configure Drupal sites using Core and Contrib modules (Views, Paragraphs, and Webforms).

– Solid Drupal (7 and 8) knowledge and experience highly advantageous.

– Experience developing web solutions in Drupal 8 and PHP implementations in a LAMP environment.

– Ability to architect enterprise Drupal 8 solutions including data, display, and information architecture.

– Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.

– Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design, Development, Testing).

– Experience using version control such as GIT.

– Experience working with a Linux environment.

– Experience working with Docker advantageous.

