Intermediate PHP Developer

The successful candidate will require a minimum of three years’ experience in web development with experience in Drupal, Louvelle, PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, GIT (or similar), Docker, APIs and Web Services.
Role Responsibilities
– Develop software according to best practice standards and methodologies.
– Work closely with front-end developers to ensure an effective, visually appealing, functional and intuitive implementation.
– Managing all technical aspects of the CMS.
– Solve difficult technical problems blocking project progress or work quality.
– Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality.
– Assist with estimations of work.
– Able to manage an end-to-end code release process.
Requirements
– Strong background in PHP, MySQL and JavaScript.
– Ability to build, extend, and configure Drupal sites using Core and Contrib modules (Views, Paragraphs, and Webforms).
– Solid Drupal (7 and 8) knowledge and experience highly advantageous.
– Experience developing web solutions in Drupal 8 and PHP implementations in a LAMP environment.
– Ability to architect enterprise Drupal 8 solutions including data, display, and information architecture.
– Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.
– Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design, Development, Testing).
– Experience using version control such as GIT.
– Experience working with a Linux environment.
– Experience working with Docker advantageous.