Senior PL/SQL Developer

Key Concern seeks experienced PL/SQL Developer to join the dynamic team in developing key solutions within the business. You will also be exposed to additional bleeding edge technologies through other teams.

Responsibilities:

Development using PL/SQL on strategic innovation projects

Help with day-to-day queries from Users and Teams

Develop, test and deliver user requests

Liaise with user to discuss functional specification details

Minimum Requirements

Technologies:

PL/SQL Development

Oracle Database

SQL Developer

Linux/Autosys

Qualifications and Key Competencies:

Attitude more important than technical skills Positive and Proactive Attitude Self-managed and self-motivated Ability t follow instructions and adhere to standards Ability t work as part of a team Committed to excellent customer service Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Technical skills: Analytical mindset and logical thinker Preferably 4 – 6 years’ experience in PL/SQL r SQL Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience Attention to detail



Contact Tracy on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position