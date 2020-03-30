Senior PL/SQL Developer

Key Concern seeks experienced PL/SQL Developer to join the dynamic team in developing key solutions within the business. You will also be exposed to additional bleeding edge technologies through other teams.
Responsibilities:
- Development using PL/SQL on strategic innovation projects
- Help with day-to-day queries from Users and Teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Liaise with user to discuss functional specification details
Minimum Requirements
Technologies:
- PL/SQL Development
- Oracle Database
- SQL Developer
- Linux/Autosys
Qualifications and Key Competencies:
- Attitude more important than technical skills
- Positive and Proactive Attitude
- Self-managed and self-motivated
- Ability t follow instructions and adhere to standards
- Ability t work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Technical skills:
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Preferably 4 – 6 years’ experience in PL/SQL r SQL
- Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
- Attention to detail
Contact Tracy on (contact number)