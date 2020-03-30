Senior PL/SQL Developer

Mar 30, 2020

Key Concern seeks experienced PL/SQL Developer to join the dynamic team in developing key solutions within the business.  You will also be exposed to additional bleeding edge technologies through other teams.

Responsibilities:

  • Development using PL/SQL on strategic innovation projects
  • Help with day-to-day queries from Users and Teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Liaise with user to discuss functional specification details

Minimum Requirements

Technologies:

  • PL/SQL Development
  • Oracle Database
  • SQL Developer
  • Linux/Autosys

Qualifications and Key Competencies:

  • Attitude more important than technical skills
    • Positive and Proactive Attitude
    • Self-managed and self-motivated
    • Ability t follow instructions and adhere to standards
    • Ability t work as part of a team
    • Committed to excellent customer service
    • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Technical skills:
    • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
    • Preferably 4 – 6 years’ experience in PL/SQL r SQL
    • Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
    • Attention to detail

Contact Tracy on (contact number)

