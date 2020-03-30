Test Analyst Ref: TA/ZR

An opportunity exist for a Test Analyst to join a Cape Town based team.Permanent opportunity open to all South Africans matching role criteria Role responsibilities

  • Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements

  • Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester

  • Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing Business Readiness Testing)

  • Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.

  • Assist with the test script execution and validations. (Automated regression tests)

  • Perform test documentation and Test analysis

  • Perform defect logging and reporting

  • Assist with new functionality and Regression testing

  • Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics

  • Risk identification and reporting

  • Liaison with development team and business analysts

  • Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager

  • Perform scope and test effort estimations

  • Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly

  • Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12

  • An appropriate testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation

  • Experience in financial services is required

  • Experience in Life assurance will be an advantage.

  • A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing within a solutions design division.

  • Experience with testing with automated testing tools.

  • Experience in transactions will be preferred and knowledge of one or more of the following systems will be advantageous: New Business, Case, Sanport, SanQuote Web and Distribution systems

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices

  • Understanding of project management principles

  • Understanding of Process Engineering principles

  • Understanding of software quality assurance principles

  • Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks

  • Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.

  • Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.

  • Good understanding of database structures and SQL

  • Understanding of all forms of testing

  • Understand the various stages of the SDLC

  • Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.

  • Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

