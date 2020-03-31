Analyst Programmer

Are you a Programmer who is skilled in Analysis? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking an Analyst Developer to join their Bellville based team.

Requirements:

– 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL.

– Skilled in Oracle DB, SQL Development, and Linux/Aitosys.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) . You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

