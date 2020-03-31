Full-Stack Developer, Cape Town
New opportunity has become available to join a well-known South African company, based in their Cape Town offices.
This opportunity will see you joining the .NET web applications team that enjoys a flat structure and welcomes innovative ideas and promotes creativity.
They are looking for someone with
- Proven working experience in web programming
- At least 5 years working in a similar role
- A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices
- Knowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application development
- Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process would be advantageous
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques
Their technology stack includes
- C#
- Net (Core – Optional)
- MVC
- Front End
- CSS3 / Sass
- HTML 5
- Grunt
- Node
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Angular
- Bootstrap
Your daily responsibilities will be
- Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
- Gathering and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Creating and maintain software documentation
- responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our sites
- Staying plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities
- Cooperating with web designers to match visual design intent
The perks of the job
- Flat team structure and open-door policy
- Great coffee
- Non-corporate
- No dress code
- Freedom to develop the way you enjoy and bring new ideas to the table
- Minimal disruptions in the dev office (questions and issues get pushed to meetings and emails as far as possible to stop disruptions during core hours)
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, send over your application to (email address). Interviews are currently taking place via Skype due to the SA Lock-Down.
For more information call me on (contact number)