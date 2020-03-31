React Frontend Developer

Your daily code

– Development of React Single-Page-Applications

– React, Redux, Javascript ES6, Typescript/DefinitelyTyped, REST, Enzymes and Cypress, Clean Code

– Quality assurance through pair programming and code review

– Collaboration on planning and design processes as well as user stories, wireframes and tests

– Expansion of our Knowledge Base with documentation, Wiki, Glossary

Your Profile

– 2+ years experience as frontend developer

– First programming experience with React

– Knowledge in Responsive Web Frameworks and JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3

– Experience with versioning systems

– Passion for modern web technology

Who we are looking for

You like to work at the pulse of time and also see a challenge as an opportunity? We work with agile methods and state-of-the-art technologies. Terms like Kanban, User Stories, Continuous Delivery and Versioning should be familiar to you. We rely on flat hierarchies with short decision paths and have room for creative minds with their own ideas. In return, we expect a high level of motivation, openness and personal responsibility from you.

