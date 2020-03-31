Senior Fullstack .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?
My Client, who is in the Digital Industry and provide new and improve solutions for businesses by using the latest technology, are looking for a Senior Fullstack .NET Developer!
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- ASP.NET
- CSS/HTML
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Training
- Remote Work
If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)