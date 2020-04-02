Analyst Programmer I/Developer III

Apr 2, 2020

  • Technologies:
  • PL/SQL Developer
  • Oracle Db
  • SQL Developer
  • Linux / Autosys
  • Responsibilities
  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Do development on strategic innovation projects
  • Liaise with user to discuss functional spec details

Minimum Requirements

  • Attitude more important than technical skills
  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Technical skills:
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
  • Attention to detail

