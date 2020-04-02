Analyst Programmer II

In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):

Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements

Designing high-level solutions and database tables

Developing programs of a moderate to high technical or complex nature with little assistance

Unit testing and Functional Testing of own code and that of junior staff

Deployment and Implementation of Solutions

Post-go-live support to users

Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.

Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.

First-line of support and/or standby when needed.

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Our client within the Retail IT sector is looking for an Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements

Sound technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.

Ability to define specifications on projects.

Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.

Ability to give direction to a junior resource.

Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.

Knowledge and understanding of transport solution.

At least 8 years of IT experience with more than 6 years of PL/SQL experience.

Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

Ability to play a positive role in the team.

Delivering the highest possible quality of work.

Positive and Proactive attitude.

Self-managed, and self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

Learn more/Apply for this position