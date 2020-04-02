Developer III / Analyst Programmer I

- Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details
Are you familiar with the following technologies:
Technologies:
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle Db
- SQL Developer
- Linux / Autosys
If so we are looking for you!
Minimum Requirements
- Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience