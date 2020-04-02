DevOps Engineer EE Intermediate Level

ENVIRONMENT:

A renowned investment firm requires your 2yrs+ Developer experience to take ownership of the DevOps Engineer role. Your keen interest in transferring into a more DevOps role, and ability to work largely autonomously to explore new technologies, find ways to improve processes, develop new in-house tools and rapidly implement appropriate solutions will put you in good stead.

As DevOps Engineer, you will work alongside the Development teams, developing and implementing CI/CD Automation techniques and tools to improve the performance, stability and reliability of the pipelines. There is also a strong emphasis on supporting feature teams to grow their own DevOps skills and take on more of their own production operational support. There is a dedicated production support team that handles the majority of production issues, but there will also be a need to occasionally respond to after-hours issues on an ad-hoc basis.

DUTIES:

Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance.

Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.

Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and in-house tooling.

Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer efficiency.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2+ years software development experience

Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.

Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:

Continuous Integration





Continuous Delivery





Linux

Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming language.

Experience in working within a microservices environment across multiple teams using agile methodologies

Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline

