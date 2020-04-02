Mobile Android Developer

Cape Town

A fantastic new opportunity for someone who is looking to grow their skills and progress their career as a Mobile Android Developer. Our client who are a local based development house in Cape Town have won over new cool and exciting projects and are looking to hire this individual as soon as possible!

Required skills and experience:

4+ years general development experience

2+ year iOS / Android native development experience

Team player

Relevant degree – Hons. or higher

Benefits:

Flexible hours & remote working

Experience delivering products and solutions across African continent

Catered lunches

Technology upskilling

To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

