Mobile Android Developer
Cape Town
A fantastic new opportunity for someone who is looking to grow their skills and progress their career as a Mobile Android Developer. Our client who are a local based development house in Cape Town have won over new cool and exciting projects and are looking to hire this individual as soon as possible!
Required skills and experience:
- 4+ years general development experience
- 2+ year iOS / Android native development experience
- Team player
- Relevant degree – Hons. or higher
Benefits:
- Flexible hours & remote working
- Experience delivering products and solutions across African continent
- Catered lunches
- Technology upskilling
To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).
While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.