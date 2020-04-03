Business Analyst

Our client is recruiting for a Business Analyst to join their team. The role will primarily be involved in the analysis of data feeding the company’s CRM platform.

Responsibilities:

– Specify and maintain data import methods across 150+ different data sources

– Maintain relationships with data providers

– Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development

– Closely work with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format

– Function as the representative of the team in sessions with business

– Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format

– Provide testers with UAT test packs

– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements

– Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable

– Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team

Minimum requirements:

– Completed relevant Bachelor of Commerce degree

– 5 years relevant work experience within the financial services industry

– Relevant experience in analyzing CRM solutions

– Relevant Agile / Scrum work experience

– Expert understanding of the software development process

– Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

– Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making purposes

– Proficient in both spoken and written English and at least one other of the official South African languages

– Computer literacy (MS Office)

Competencies:

– Negotiation and influencing skills

– Analytical skills

– Problem-solving skills

– Attention to detail

