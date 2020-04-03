Our client is recruiting for a Business Analyst to join their team. The role will primarily be involved in the analysis of data feeding the company’s CRM platform.
Responsibilities:
– Specify and maintain data import methods across 150+ different data sources
– Maintain relationships with data providers
– Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development
– Closely work with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format
– Function as the representative of the team in sessions with business
– Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format
– Provide testers with UAT test packs
– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements
– Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable
– Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team
Minimum requirements:
– Completed relevant Bachelor of Commerce degree
– 5 years relevant work experience within the financial services industry
– Relevant experience in analyzing CRM solutions
– Relevant Agile / Scrum work experience
– Expert understanding of the software development process
– Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
– Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making purposes
– Proficient in both spoken and written English and at least one other of the official South African languages
– Computer literacy (MS Office)
Competencies:
– Negotiation and influencing skills
– Analytical skills
– Problem-solving skills
– Attention to detail