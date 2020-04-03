Business Intelligence Administrator – Pipeline

Experience
Min:
– At least 1 years’ experience in a reporting role
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
– A relevant degree in Statistics or Fashion & Design
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
– A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Finance
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge and understanding of:
– Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
– Financial systems & procedures
– Database design principles
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
– Operational environment
– Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Competencies
– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
– Working with People
Additional Information
– Clear criminal and credit record
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
– Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
Purpose Statement
– Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through:
– specific administrative and documentation support duties,
– investigating and providing timely feedback on incoming BI related queries received from the Business
– assisting, developing and enhancing the basic management information reports.
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Commercial Thinking Skills
– Influencing Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Numerical Reasoning skills
– Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
– SQL Skills
– Qlikview Skills
– Visual Basic Skills
– Planning, organising and coordination skills
– Attention to Detail