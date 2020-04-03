Business Intelligence Administrator – Pipeline

Experience

Min:

– At least 1 years’ experience in a reporting role

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant degree in Statistics or Fashion & Design

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

– A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Finance

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge and understanding of:

– Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

– Financial systems & procedures

– Database design principles

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

– Operational environment

– Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Competencies

– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Working with People

Additional Information

– Clear criminal and credit record

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Purpose Statement

– Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through:

– specific administrative and documentation support duties,

– investigating and providing timely feedback on incoming BI related queries received from the Business

– assisting, developing and enhancing the basic management information reports.

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Commercial Thinking Skills

– Influencing Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Numerical Reasoning skills

– Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

– SQL Skills

– Qlikview Skills

– Visual Basic Skills

– Planning, organising and coordination skills

– Attention to Detail

