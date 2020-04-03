Business Intelligence Analyst – Pipeline

Purpose Statement

Enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.

Experience

– 3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role in either;

– Credit Life Cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries) OR

– Operations, and Marketing functions (e.g. Product Uptake, Service Metrics, Consumer Behaviour and Market Research)

– SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

– Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

– Qlikview and or PowerBI experience (advantage)

– Knowledge of retail banking operational areas (Advantageous)

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

– A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

– Knowledge and understanding of:

– Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

– Financial systems & procedures

– Database design principles

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

– Operational environment

– Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Additional Information

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Willingness to work in an open plan environment

– Clear criminal and credit record

Competencies

– Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans

– Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

– Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

– Working with People_Managing from a Distance

– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

