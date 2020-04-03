Data Engineer

Apr 3, 2020

  • Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and DataMart’s built off those pipelines.
  • Both must be scalable, repeatable and secure.
  • The Data Engineer helps to facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream users can get to that data timeously.
  • This role functions as a core member of an agile team.
  • These professionals are responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data, handling and integrating diverse sources of data seamlessly.
  • They enable solutions, by handling large volumes of data in batch and real-time by leveraging emerging technologies from both the big data and cloud spaces.
  • Additional responsibilities include developing proof of concepts and implements complex big data solutions with a focus on collecting, parsing, managing, analysing and visualising large datasets.
  • They know how to apply technologies to solve the problems of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats to deliver innovative solutions.
  • Data Engineering is a technical job that requires substantial expertise in a broad range of software development and programming fields.
  • These professionals have a knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis to develop a clear understanding of the business need and to incorporate these needs into a technical solution.
  • They have a solid understanding of physical database design and the systems development lifecycle.
  • This role must work well in a team environment.

Qualifications:

  • 4 years Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or equivalent work experience AWS Certification at least to associate level

Experience:Essential:

  • 5+ years Data engineering or software engineering
  • 3-5 years demonstrated experience leading teams of engineers
  • 2+ years Big Data experience
  • 5+ years’ experience with Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes
  • 2+ years Could AWS experience
  • At least 2 years demonstrated experience with agile or other rapid application development methods – Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum
  • 5 years demonstrated experience with object oriented design, coding and testing patterns as well as experience in engineering (commercial or open source) software platforms and large scale data infrastructures.

Desirable:

5+ years Retail Operations experience

