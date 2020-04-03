Front-End Developer

Role Purpose
- Our client needs Frontend Developers to help build our next generation of applications.
- As a key member of our product feature teams, you will work alongside the product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.
- We are looking for you to help us build a strong culture of automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and user experience
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline
Qualifications:
Requirements:
- As you will be working in multi-technology environment, ability to demonstrate
- Aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies is desired.
- 3+ years’ practical software development experience
- 2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:
- Frontend tech (client)
- React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)
- Web pack
- ES6+, HTML5, CSS3
- Backend tech (server + API)
- Node, Express, Typescript
- Go
- Development tooling:
- Git
- Linux
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Active development practices:
- Client/Server application development
- Single Page Applications (SPA)
- Unit and Integration testing
- Micro services architecture
- RESTful API’s