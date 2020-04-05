Reporting Lead Developer

Reporting Lead Developer – Cape Town

The company

An award winning software development company based on the west coast has a new opportunity for a passionate, highly skilled senior/lead reporting developer.

You can expect to find the team rocking shorts and plakkies in the office, but make no mistake, they know their stuff. Working on highly complex systems, this team of developers is continuously learning, growing and trying out new technologies across the Microsoft stack.

Role & Responsibilities

Following best practices, your main responsibility would be to manage and lead the reporting team

Overseeing and participating in development of custom reports is key

Implementing Power BI and training team as we move away from SSRS to DevExpress (or similar)

Innovative designing and unit testing

Ensure customer excellence is upheld

Ensure team work to reach outlined goals

Be the point of communication between the team, clients and management team

Self- development and upkeep of skills, new tech and bringing new ideas to the table

Develop and maintain web applications

Report Writing

Ensure best practices is followed and maintained by the team

Technical skills required

C#, VB.NET

SQL

.NETCORE

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

Entity Framework

Azure (or similar)

Crystal Reports/SSRS

Power BI (beneficial)

DevExpress (beneficial)

Benefits

No dress code

Great location on the west coast to avoid traffic

Great view of table mountain

Some of the smartest developers in Cape Town as your colleagues

Team building and team braais often on Fridays

Please note that this is a senior role and previous experience is required, ideally candidates would have at least 8 years of development experience and some leadership experience.

To be considered for this role, please send your updated CV and skills matrix to (email address)

Good luck with your application.

