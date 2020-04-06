Back-End Developer – 4+ years experience

Back-End Developer

Job Title – Back-End Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a leading global company developing interesting and unique technology that enables billions around the world to excel? Do you want to improve your skill set with a diverse team of developers? Do you want to be exposed to international projects and add value to the market? Then read on!

You will be responsible for designing and writing code and providing support to web applications, you will be able to work independently, assuming ownership for the design, interface and programming of simple and complex web applications. The SSE should also be able to provide estimates for tasks and assume ownership for these estimates. The SSE works with web applications and a variety of back-end technologies including Java, NodeJS and Scala.

As their Back-End Developer you will:

Work closely with Creative, Business, Technology and QA teams to ensure the technology will be functional and meet performance targets

Own the development of sub-systems and ensure they follow the established technical architecture and design

Implement user and business requirements which are composed of multiple development activities or touch various sub-systems

Maintain concise and clear documentation on projects as dictated by each capability’s guidelines and best practices

Debug complex issues in existing software applications

Provide proactive feedback on policies and procedures when an opportunity for improvement exists

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Between 4 – 6 years’ software development experience

Advanced-level knowledge of at least one back-end programming language (e.g. Java, NodeJS, Scala or Python, etc.) and object-oriented analysis and design

Knowledge of design patterns (e.g. model-view-controller, observer, etc.) and software engineering principles

Fluency with data transfer formats and protocols popular in web applications (e.g. JSON, XML, HTTP)

Experience working with new technologies and building proof of concept prototypes.

Experience building a web solution based on a Content Management System or e-commerce platform.

Experience troubleshooting, debugging and doing root cause analysis of web platform issues

Capable of creating and consuming REST web services

Capable of writing unit tests, and scripting load and performance tests

Proficiency designing and developing rich web applications using various technologies such as Java, NodeJS, Scala or Python.

Work experience with automation and pre-processing tools (e.g.Gradle, Grunt, Maven, Ant)

Work experience with data storage patterns and practices, namely relational (PostgreSQL, MySQL) and/or non-relational (MongoDB, Cassandra) platforms

Work experience integrating web solutions with external web services

Benefits:

Free parking

Free snacks

Casual dress code

Flexible hours

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t recieved a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position