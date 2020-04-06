Full Stack .NET Core Developers

Full Stack developers with VB.Net and .Net Core experience Apply now for this Cape Town Position.This cloud based HR and Payroll Solutions Company took shape 15 years ago and is now established in 41 countries. Overlooking the mountain, you would be forgiven to think this is an extremely laid back environment, given the shorts and t-shirt culture, is all play and now work but you would be mistaken. You the successful candidate will be employed to assist to rewrite the current VB.net system to the newer .Net Core with DevExpress frontends.Experience and Skills

Relevant degree in Computer Science or equivalent

5+ years experience .NET developer

VB.Net, SQL Server,

.Net Core with Azure

C# MVC, DevExpress

JavaScript, Angular

Docker, Kubernetes

