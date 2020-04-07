Business Analyst (Senior)

Business Analyst (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).

Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.

Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.

Responsibilities:

Gathering and coordinating Business requirements, projects and tasks.

Business and process analysis as well as impact assessment.

Translating business requirements into solutions.

Ensuring appropriate documentation are created and maintained.

Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information.

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement.

Transferring of knowledge to users, trainers and peers.

Skills and Experience:

National diploma in Business Analysis, Information Systems (advantageous).

A minimum of 5+ yearsâ€™ experience in a business analyst role at a financial institution.

Solid accounting / tax experience.

Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments.

Experience working directly with end-users in a supporting role (or as part of a support team).

Experience in project management or working within a project team.

Experience working within a fast-paced and dynamic business environment (advantageous).

Experience working in an Investment services industry.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position