Business Analyst (Senior)

Apr 7, 2020

Business Analyst (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).
    Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.
    Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.

Responsibilities:

  • Gathering and coordinating Business requirements, projects and tasks.

  • Business and process analysis as well as impact assessment.

  • Translating business requirements into solutions.

  • Ensuring appropriate documentation are created and maintained.

  • Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information.

  • Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement.

  • Transferring of knowledge to users, trainers and peers.

Skills and Experience:

  • National diploma in Business Analysis, Information Systems (advantageous).
  • A minimum of 5+ yearsâ€™ experience in a business analyst role at a financial institution.
  • Solid accounting / tax experience.
  • Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments.
  • Experience working directly with end-users in a supporting role (or as part of a support team).
  • Experience in project management or working within a project team.
  • Experience working within a fast-paced and dynamic business environment (advantageous).
  • Experience working in an Investment services industry.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

