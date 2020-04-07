Business Analyst (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).
Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.
Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.
Responsibilities:
- Gathering and coordinating Business requirements, projects and tasks.
- Business and process analysis as well as impact assessment.
- Translating business requirements into solutions.
- Ensuring appropriate documentation are created and maintained.
- Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information.
- Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement.
- Transferring of knowledge to users, trainers and peers.
Skills and Experience:
- National diploma in Business Analysis, Information Systems (advantageous).
- A minimum of 5+ yearsâ€™ experience in a business analyst role at a financial institution.
- Solid accounting / tax experience.
- Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments.
- Experience working directly with end-users in a supporting role (or as part of a support team).
- Experience in project management or working within a project team.
- Experience working within a fast-paced and dynamic business environment (advantageous).
- Experience working in an Investment services industry.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)