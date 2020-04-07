Opensource Developer (Python)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Tech Applications seeks an innovative Opensource Developer with strong Python skills to join its core Dev team focused on a video analytics product. Any front-end skills like JavaScript / React / HTML / CSS / Typescript / Node / Material will prove hugely beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Their core tech stack includes –

Linux (Ubuntu)

Python

Postgres

Redis

OpenCV

Tensorflow

ElasticSearch

Ansible

AWS

Docker

Kubernetes

An Engineering mindset.

