Backend Engineer (Python)

Qualifications: You should have a relevant formal qualification from a first-rate university, or equivalent knowledge:• BSc Eng in a relevant field (Electrical Engineering; Information Engineering/Systems; Network engineering; or similar); • BSc Comp Sci with network or ops experience; etc.Work experience: We’re not looking for a junior, so we’re looking to understand your experience in using the tools of the trade (but don’t really mind where you’ve used them). You have:• Worked in some production environment, driving the code sausage-machine • Had at least one time when everything has fallen apart—and then fixed it • Have successfully dealt with that team member who’s more passenger than pilot • Share your thinking in situations where it is too easy to keep quiet • Understand that a marathon may have more than one sprint in itTools and languages: We use the following tools, frameworks, languages and technologies in the backend• Languages: Python, SQL, (some)Java • Task management and version control tools: Jira, Confluence, Gitlab • Google Cloud technologies: Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, BigQuery, Pub/Sub, Redis Optional requirements: When you have experience / understanding of the following it will be very helpful in the job application process• An understanding of cryptocurrency/blockchain technology as we integrate all our products with this technology.

