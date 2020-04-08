Network Engineer

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric
- Relevant Diploma
- LAN and WAN experience
- Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require
- Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.
- Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)
- Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.
- Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.
- Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.
- Network security experience.
- Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.