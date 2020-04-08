Network Engineer

Apr 8, 2020

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric
  • Relevant Diploma
  • LAN and WAN experience
  • Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require
  • Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.
  • Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)
  • Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.
  • Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.
  • Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.
  • Network security experience.
  • Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

  • Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g. routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
  • Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
  • Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.
  • Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.
  • Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.
  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.
  • Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.
  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

(Client Services)

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

(People)

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers , clients and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development
  • Effectively manage time and ensure optimal productivity

Learn more/Apply for this position