Senior Java Developer

Responsibilities
- Design, build and maintain web-based platforms of the product.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
- Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.
- Bug fixing and improving application performance.
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
- Adhere to company product methodology and processes (Agile/SCRUM).
- Contribute to company product architecture.
- Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer.
- Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides.
- Staying up to date and implementing critical changes to the development technologies used by the Company.
Qualifications:
Diploma/Degree in Software Development or similar Skills/Knowledge required:Ability to problem-solveBasic IT hardware/software skillsGood people skillsStrong written and verbal communicationGood attention to detailWorking with remote data via REST and JSONBasic SPRING FrameworkBasic knowledge of jQuery/JavaScript. Nice to have:Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Forms) EXPERIENCE:Minimum of 5 – 10 years’ experience in JAVA.Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL