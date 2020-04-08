Senior Java Developer

Responsibilities

Design, build and maintain web-based platforms of the product.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Unit-Test all codes for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

Bug fixing and improving application performance.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Adhere to company product methodology and processes (Agile/SCRUM).

Contribute to company product architecture.

Produce quality code under the guidance of the Lead Developer.

Taking part in any training and development opportunities the company provides.

Staying up to date and implementing critical changes to the development technologies used by the Company.

Qualifications:

Diploma/Degree in Software Development or similar Skills/Knowledge required:Ability to problem-solveBasic IT hardware/software skillsGood people skillsStrong written and verbal communicationGood attention to detailWorking with remote data via REST and JSONBasic SPRING FrameworkBasic knowledge of jQuery/JavaScript. Nice to have:Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Forms) EXPERIENCE:Minimum of 5 – 10 years’ experience in JAVA.Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position