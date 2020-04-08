SQL Developer – German Speaking

Senior SQL Developer – Observatory

My client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL Developer to join their technology department. My client is a Payment Solutions provider based in Observatory Cape Town. They require a highly skilled highly Senior SQL Developer to maintain and enhance their core products.

My client is looking for candidates with advanced T-SQL and SSIS experience ideally in the financial industry. This role will require the successful candidate to interact with various stakeholders across the business and with their clients and must be able to provide solutions to meet the needs of their clients.

Key Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft T-SQL Extensive experience with SSIS Ability to code stored procedures, views and functions using MS SQL Server. Extensive experience with numerous T-SQL constructs.

*This in a in-house role based in Observatory.

