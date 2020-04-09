SQL Database Administrator

SQL Data analyst/ SQL DBA/ Systems admin (Supply Chain/ inventory and forecasting applications and licensed software)

Our client is the Africa business for a Global consulting and technology business. They provide service-driven supply chain planning and demand analytics software.

Their inventory software assist customers in achieving their target services levels while optimizing inventory, predicting change and optimising end to end supply chain performance.

Working with a number of industry partners and software solutions, they are able to offer a truly end-to-end solution.

POSITION: Systems specialist

The systems specialist is primarily responsible for SQL data analysis, SQL DBA and systems admin, providing new development, enhancement, troubleshooting and maintenance for licensed software and platform applications.

This is a great opportunity to work with a tight-knit team where you can really expand your technical stack and be creative.

REQUIREMENTS:

– IT Diploma or A+ AND relevant work experience (3+ years);

– General IT (SFTP, Ports, Security)

– Windows/Microsoft SQL

– BCP and DOS prompt basic commands

– Task Scheduler Automation

– Azure Management

– Minimum requirements

– A+ course

RESPONSIBILITIES

– GENERAL IT INFRASTRUCTURE

– Create new servers in Azure when required

– Azure Sever Schedules

– Manage user accounts on VMs

– Manage ESET Antivirus on all user machines

– Control open ports and network security

– Send DBs to ITT via FTP when required for debugging

– Install and upgrade Proprietary software instances and DBs

– INTEGRATION

– Setup SFTP accounts for integration for each client

– Manage the transfer of data between VMs – Windows sharing within Network

– Windows Task Scheduler

– Ensure Archiving of data during integration process – DOS Syntax (bat files)

– Setup alerts to catch errors in SQL jobs

– Build MPS DBs on client side when required

– Trouble shoot failures in data transfer process

– STAGING DB DEV (SQL)

– Manage roll outs of new functionalities to all client DBs

– Build new standard functionalities in the staging environments

– Manage and develop central reporting DB

– Build custom procs for consultants when complexity is high

You must have:

– Ability to handle and resolve recurring problems.

– Strong interpersonal skills – must be able to interact well with internal staff.

– Self-motivated, self-disciplined and have good time management;

– Able to meet deadlines and work under pressure;

– Passionate about technology and naturally innovative

Salary range between R25 000 and R45 000 Total Cost to Company per month plus excellent bonus structure which can add up to 20 – 30% over and above your annaul gauranteed salary.

Salary parameters are guides only

MONTANA RESOURCING – PROFESSIONAL SEARCH CONSULTANTS

If we have NOT responded to your CV within 5 days, kindly assume your CV has not been shortlisted and you have been regretted.

Montana Resourcing offers a R2000 referral fee for any job spec or candidate referral that results in a placement through Montana Resourcing. Please email us for more information. Referrals are strictly confidential. apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position