Microsoft Senior BI Developer

Job Spec

– We require Senior Business Intelligence Developers to supplement a number of agile (Kanban) BI teams based in Cape Town, South Africa.

– The successful candidates will be responsible for evaluating business requirements, proposing and delivering solutions that may entail data analysis, ETL and potentially front end reporting.

– They should be comfortable in investigating data issues and problem solving.

– They will need to be available for daily stand-ups with other team members.

– They should preferably have experience in online marketing or financial services.

– Skilled in full stack Microsoft SQL BI 2012 or later.

– This includes SSIS, SSRS, SSAS and PowerBI.

– A relevant tertiary qualification in either Information Technology or Computer Science.

– The individual should have at least 4 years’ experience as a BI Developer.

– Solid SQL Skills.

– Good English language writing skills.

– Presenting and communicating information.

Learn more/Apply for this position