Microsoft Senior BI Developer

Job Spec
– We require Senior Business Intelligence Developers to supplement a number of agile (Kanban) BI teams based in Cape Town, South Africa.
– The successful candidates will be responsible for evaluating business requirements, proposing and delivering solutions that may entail data analysis, ETL and potentially front end reporting.
– They should be comfortable in investigating data issues and problem solving.
– They will need to be available for daily stand-ups with other team members.
– They should preferably have experience in online marketing or financial services.
– Skilled in full stack Microsoft SQL BI 2012 or later.
– This includes SSIS, SSRS, SSAS and PowerBI.
– A relevant tertiary qualification in either Information Technology or Computer Science.
– The individual should have at least 4 years’ experience as a BI Developer.
– Solid SQL Skills.
– Good English language writing skills.
– Presenting and communicating information.