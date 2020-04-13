Java Developer

Introduction

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for energetic Java developers to join their Development team in Technopark, in the beautiful Stellenbosch area.

We develop products for the telecommunications industry where we have a solid track record spanning many years, helping our customers to improve their service and manage their risks. If you have experience in Java programming and telecommunication and/or web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and are passionate about creating products that delight customers, we would like to meet you.

Experience in other GUI technologies, databases, integration to communication systems and other programming languages will of course be to your advantage, although it’s not required.

Duties & Responsibilities

We are looking for an individual who:

– Has a strong analytical and problem-solving ability

– Is innovative and shows initiative

– Is able to be work independently, as well as be a team player

– Is self-motivated and has a sense of pride in their work

– Is passionate about learning and has an enquiring mind, taking responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments in their field.

– Is able to accept constructive criticism

– Is willing and able to impart skills and information to assist fellow developers where necessary in achieving the team’s goals

– Is able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

You will be responsible for, amongst other duties:

– Design and develop software components and sub-systems

– Defend and evangelize your selection of technologies.

– Imparting knowledge on a regular basis to your peers.

– Assist with all development processes, tools, and documentation where required.

With us you can take your career forward by gaining valuable experience in various aspects of software development like server-side development, user interface development, databases, telecommunications, integration to third party systems via various APIs, etc. and build your track record by contributing to solutions that delight customers!

General:

– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

