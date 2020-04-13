Software Quality Engineer

If you’re all about software development lifecycle, scripting, security and python is more than a snake to you, bring your love of all things QA automation and a desire to ensure the best experience for the customer.

Your responsibilities will include:

– As an Intermediate Software Quality Engineer, you will be working as part of a cross-functional product team and will be responsible for designing and implementing end to end test automation frameworks and test suites for AWS cloud-based applications, services and mobile applications.

– Your responsibilities will include defining test coverage, creating and maintaining test cases, executing functional and performance tests, developing and maintaining test tools, and implementing test automation.

– You will work closely with software engineers, management, and will contribute new work to ensure the quality of our software to continue to deliver an experience that delights our customers.

Attributes required:

– Experience in advanced automation and strong understanding of automation tools such as Appium, Selenium, NeoLoad (preferable), PostMan.

– Ability to design, implement, and execute automated tests and clearly document results.

– Excellent collaboration, communication, and time management skills.

– Exposure to CI tools, such as Jenkins

– Thorough knowledge of software development lifecycle and Quality Assurance methodologies.

– Experience with version control (Git), bug tracking, and CI / CD systems and procedures.

– Understanding of REST APIs and JSON.

– Highly proficient in at least 1of: Python, Java, JavaScript/Node JS or C++

– Comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix based environment.

– Suitable knowledge of software design principles and patterns;

– Successful delivery of long duration and high complexity software projects.

Nice to have experience:

– Experience with AWS Core Services: EC2, S3, CloudWatch, Lambda, DynamoDB, IAM.

– Experience with Container technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes and Container based PaaS offerings.

Qualifications / Experience:

– Computer science degree (or equivalent) / ND-IT Software Development

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

