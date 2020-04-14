The successful candidate must have VAS services experiencePosition Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.QualificationsEssential:
- 3 year Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
- FTI Diploma
Experience:
- 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
A strong technical background is required:
- Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
- Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
- System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
- System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
- Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
- *Wallet
- *Money Transfers
- *Saving and Gift cards
- *Insurance
- *Airtime and Data
- *Bills and Tickets
Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
- Requirement elicitation
Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
- Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
- To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.
Theoretical knowledge and application
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
Time Management
- To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful