Business Analyst

The successful candidate must have VAS services experiencePosition Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.QualificationsEssential:

3 year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

FTI Diploma

Experience:

3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

*Wallet

*Money Transfers

*Saving and Gift cards

*Insurance

*Airtime and Data

*Bills and Tickets

Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis

Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

