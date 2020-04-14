Business Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Business Analyst to join their growing Financial Services team who, has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale experience

– 5 years of experience in ERP systems

– 5 years of experience in the Retail industry

– A strong technical background is required:

– Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills* Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data* System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.* System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem* Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

– Wallet

– Money Transfers

– Saving and Gift cards

– Insurance

– Airtime and Data

– Bills and Tickets

