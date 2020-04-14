A great perm venture exists within the financial services division of an FMCG company in the Cape Area.
Min years of experience:
Essential
– 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale experience
– 5 years of experience in ERP systems
– 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
– A strong technical background is required:
* Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
* Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
* System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.
* System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
* Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
– Wallet
– Money Transfers
– Saving and Gift cards
– Insurance
– Airtime and Data
– Bills and Tickets
Purpose of role:
The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.
Skills Required:
Knowledge:
– Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
– Experience in participating in projects
– Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
– Experience in a global business environment is preferred
– Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
– Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
– Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
– Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
– Business analysis and elicitation techniques
– Process re-engineering and improvement
– Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)