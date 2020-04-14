Business Analyst

A great perm venture exists within the financial services division of an FMCG company in the Cape Area.

Min years of experience:

Essential

– 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale experience

– 5 years of experience in ERP systems

– 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

– A strong technical background is required:

* Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

* Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

* System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.

* System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

* Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

– Wallet

– Money Transfers

– Saving and Gift cards

– Insurance

– Airtime and Data

– Bills and Tickets

Purpose of role:

The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.

Skills Required:

Knowledge:

– Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

– Experience in participating in projects

– Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

– Experience in a global business environment is preferred

– Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

– Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

– Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

– Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

– Business analysis and elicitation techniques

– Process re-engineering and improvement

– Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Learn more/Apply for this position