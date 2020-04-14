Data Analyst

The Data Analyst will provide data related support, data investigation, research, data management and data reporting as well as troubleshoot and investigate data anomalies and issues along with working directly with the different divisions to follow through and get the issues fixed.

This person will also assist in building predictive systems to help catch issues before they arise and assist in building and support financial reporting.

Some responsibilities include:

– Perform extensive data validation/quality assurance analysis within datasets

– Build proactive data validation automation to catch data integrity issues

– Ability to organize and lead meetings with business and operational data owners

– Coordinate and communicate between business users and the data warehouse, balancing requirements and resources to solve business problems

– Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues

– Ability to build tabular and/or visualization reports as needed

– Work independently and with team members to understand database structure and business processes

– Help form data management and governance processes

– Work with a variety of data sources – extracting knowledge and actionable information from massive datasets

– Build and flesh out data models in the database for use in regular and/or automated reporting and analysis

– Be a passionate problem solver – breaking down problems and developing analytical insights

– Convey work and results to a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders

– Evaluate operations for inefficiencies and identify areas where you can create, automate, and develop tools (SQL-based or otherwise)

– Support the business with ad hoc reporting

– Continuously strive for a deeper understanding of the business drivers

– Offer insight to all aspects of the organization – finance, property management, facilities management and asset management.

