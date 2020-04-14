Junior to Intermediate Java Developer

My client, based in Cape Town, a software solutions expert, requires a logical thinker, able to self-manage and must have good communication skills to be employed as a Junior to Intermediate Java Developer. Your relevant IT Degree and 2yrs relevant experience using Java SDLC; Java, MySQL or Oracle or Postgres. Your main responsibilities will be to develop highly available distributed systems, actively participate in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features, functional testing, unit tests and be on standby for 2nd line support.

Additional skills that would count in your favour:

Oracle, Unix/Linux, GSM technologies, typescript/JavaScript, Spring technologies and JPA/Hibernate:

