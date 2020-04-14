Oracle PL SQL Developer

Introduction

PL/SQL Developer

– Permanent Vacancy

– Cape Town

– Market Related Salary

Duties & Responsibilities

You will be part of data warehousing team that builds and supports and Oracle Data warehouse. There will eventually be an opportunity to work within the GCP data warehousing space.

– Design Dimensional Models

– Requirements gathering

– Requirements & QA Documentation

– Design and implement complex ETL packages

– Participate in design and code reviews

– Create QA documentation related to testing

– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems

– Standby

Qualifications

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– 3 Years Oracle PL/SQL Skills

– Dimensional Modelling

– Preferred – Autosys

– Preferred – Korn shell Scripting

– Preferred – Some ETL Tools Experience (SSIS,Datastage,Informatica etc)

– Preferred – Retail experience

– Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourably.

– GIT or source control tool experience

Strengths

– Helpful, supportive and strong team player;

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility;

– Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills;

– Excellent communication skills;

– You have a can-do attitude;

– Can cope under pressure;

– Positive outlook on life;

– Above all, be passionate about what you do;

Learn more/Apply for this position