ENVIRONMENT: A rapidly growing cloud solutions provider seeks an ambitious Project Manager to join its team. You core role will be delivering a portfolio of exciting IT projects on time & within budget, ensuring that all the aims and quality standards are met. You will require Certifications including: PRINCE2 Foundation, AgilePM Foundation & ITIL Foundation, 3+ years’ experience delivering large / complex IT projects, experience helping organisations migrate to, build on and optimise their Cloud technology and be skilled with MS Project, Visio, Waterfall, Agile Hybrid & Scrum methodologies. DUTIES: Manage a portfolio of complex project initiatives with project teams and project delivery across geographies.

Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment.

Set and continually manage project plans and expectations – develop Statements of Work and appropriate specifications.

Report on project status, milestones and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan and Programme governance arrangements.

Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence.

Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans.

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives.

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships for the company.

Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings.

Oversee project budgets.

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals.

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / customers.

Develop trusted advisor relationship with customers – identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems.

Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices used in project management. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – PRINCE2 Foundation.

AgilePM Foundation.

ITIL Foundation. Desired Skills / Knowledge – Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree.

Business Analysis skills. Experience/Skills – At least 3+ years’ relevant experience in delivering large / complex IT projects.

Technology background with early career hands-on technical experience.

Experience helping organisations migrate to, build on and optimise their Cloud technology through advisory, delivery planning and implementation. Technical / conversational knowledge and track record in delivery of projects in some or all of the following areas:

Infrastructure Technology

Microsoft Azure & Office365

Virtualisation / Cloud Platforms

Datacentre strategy and operations

Backup, Storage and Disaster Recovery

UC & Networking

Device Management

Large scale migration projects

Hybrid environments

Legacy environments

Security

Enterprise level use of Microsoft Office suite including Project and Visio.

Experience of Waterfall, Agile Hybrid & Scrum methodologies. ATTRIBUTES: Proven ability to organise and execute projects in a consistent, repeatable

Able to resolve problems in a timely manner.

Can communicate technical information and ideas.

