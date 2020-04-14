Python Software Engineer CH522

Software Engineer – Python

Our client, an online retailer with offices in Cape Town and Stellenbosch, is looking for highly talented Software Development Engineers to join their team Stellenbosch.

They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join them. They offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We seek to employ Exceptional Minds, people who are:

– Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

– Competitive.

– Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

– Not averse to risk;

– Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

– Self directed, taking action based on own initiative;

– Collaborative.

– Thorough;

– User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective;

– Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

You’ll have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams. The teams all predominantly use Python and collaborate often, yet the business area and technological focus differs widely.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

– Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

– Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

– Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

– Make us the best place to shop at and to work

Attributes required:

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Solid quantitative skills

– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject

– 2 years of experience in an software engineering role

The Environment:

– Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

– We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

– We are short on ego and high on output.

– We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.

– We love what we do and what we are creating.

Learn more/Apply for this position