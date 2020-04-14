EFT Test Analyst
– Permanent Vacancy
– Rondebosch
– Market Related
The main purpose for the job is to
– Certify, analyze and test application specific environments and tills used by switching department
– Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls
– Acquirer and client testing/certification
Duties & Responsibilities
– Provides both internal and external customer support and service.
– Exposure to various POS systems and postilion system
– Run: Test analysis, diagnosis and resolution
– Collaboration: Work with multiple teams and customers to identify, troubleshoot and resolve EFT issues
– Reporting: Ensure issue visibility to customers and vendors
– Acquirer test scheduling and management
– Customer test scheduling and management
– Complete and maintain documents for certifications
– Create and maintain test plans
– Installing software on Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office
Core Competencies
– Team Player
– Have a keen eye for improvements that can be made to testing process
– Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
– Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally
Desired Experience & Qualification
– Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office configurations experience
– 2-3 years testing and certification experience
– Experience working on various POS systems and devices
– Working experience of functional, system, integration and regression testing
– IT Experience with advanced Microsoft Office skills