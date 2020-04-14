Test Analyst

EFT Test Analyst

– Permanent Vacancy

– Rondebosch

– Market Related

The main purpose for the job is to

– Certify, analyze and test application specific environments and tills used by switching department

– Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls

– Acquirer and client testing/certification

Duties & Responsibilities

– Provides both internal and external customer support and service.

– Exposure to various POS systems and postilion system

– Run: Test analysis, diagnosis and resolution

– Collaboration: Work with multiple teams and customers to identify, troubleshoot and resolve EFT issues

– Reporting: Ensure issue visibility to customers and vendors

– Acquirer test scheduling and management

– Customer test scheduling and management

– Complete and maintain documents for certifications

– Create and maintain test plans

– Installing software on Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office

Core Competencies

– Team Player

– Have a keen eye for improvements that can be made to testing process

– Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

– Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally

Desired Experience & Qualification

– Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office configurations experience

– 2-3 years testing and certification experience

– Experience working on various POS systems and devices

– Working experience of functional, system, integration and regression testing

– IT Experience with advanced Microsoft Office skills

Learn more/Apply for this position