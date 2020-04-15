Business Analyst (Financial Services/Banking)

Apr 15, 2020

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.QualificationsEssential:

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry.

A strong technical background is required:

  • Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills.
  • Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
  • System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
  • System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem.
  • Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

