Business Analyst: Risk & Compliance

Purpose Statement

To provide business analysis services and related deliverables in support of the delivery of technology initiatives that enables business to meet strategic goals.

To build strong stakeholder relationships and assist with defining business requirements and the formulation of functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions across processes, platforms and systems.

To provide a point of contact and guide the systems development process through internal and external resources; facilitating the successful implementation, support and maintenance of all business requirements

To perform continuous business and industry research in order to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

3-5+ years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst.

Proven track record of leading teams, influencing key stakeholders and enabling IT strategy development and implementation.

Re-engineering/process improvement experience.

Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management.

Experience in the Banking and/or Financial services industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Diploma in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT Software Development Life Cycle

Business analysis and design

Agile methodologies and processes

UML and business process modelling (BPM)

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Standards and governance

Testing practice

Financial/Banking Systems

Risk Management Systems, Actimize AML knowledge highly recommended

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Researching skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

