Business Analyst: Risk & Compliance

Apr 15, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To provide business analysis services and related deliverables in support of the delivery of technology initiatives that enables business to meet strategic goals.
  • To build strong stakeholder relationships and assist with defining business requirements and the formulation of functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions across processes, platforms and systems.
  • To provide a point of contact and guide the systems development process through internal and external resources; facilitating the successful implementation, support and maintenance of all business requirements
  • To perform continuous business and industry research in order to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

  • 3-5+ years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst.
  • Proven track record of leading teams, influencing key stakeholders and enabling IT strategy development and implementation.
  • Re-engineering/process improvement experience.
  • Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management.
  • Experience in the Banking and/or Financial services industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Diploma in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Diploma in Business Analysis

Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT Software Development Life Cycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Agile methodologies and processes
  • UML and business process modelling (BPM)
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practice
  • Financial/Banking Systems
  • Risk Management Systems, Actimize AML knowledge highly recommended

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Researching skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

