Business Analyst: Risk & Compliance

Purpose Statement
- To provide business analysis services and related deliverables in support of the delivery of technology initiatives that enables business to meet strategic goals.
- To build strong stakeholder relationships and assist with defining business requirements and the formulation of functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions across processes, platforms and systems.
- To provide a point of contact and guide the systems development process through internal and external resources; facilitating the successful implementation, support and maintenance of all business requirements
- To perform continuous business and industry research in order to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
- 3-5+ years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst.
- Proven track record of leading teams, influencing key stakeholders and enabling IT strategy development and implementation.
- Re-engineering/process improvement experience.
- Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management.
- Experience in the Banking and/or Financial services industry.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT Software Development Life Cycle
- Business analysis and design
- Agile methodologies and processes
- UML and business process modelling (BPM)
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practice
- Financial/Banking Systems
- Risk Management Systems, Actimize AML knowledge highly recommended
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Researching skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals